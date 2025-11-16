Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.28 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $260.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $348.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

