Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

