362 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 750.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,025.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $845.56 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $938.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.57.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

