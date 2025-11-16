Geode Capital Management LLC Has $341.56 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $341,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

