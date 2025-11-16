Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 485,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 452,391 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 264,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 253,734 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJK stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

