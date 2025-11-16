Sanders Capital LLC Has $392.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Fiserv worth $392,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

