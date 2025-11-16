Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 48,754 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.16% of YETI worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 1,723.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Down 1.7%

YETI stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

