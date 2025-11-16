Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 0.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,147,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:SU opened at $44.32 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.74%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

