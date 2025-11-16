Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $91.56 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

