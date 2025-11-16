Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,083 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

