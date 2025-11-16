SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. SoundThinking has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.43.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock worth $223,967 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 160,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 160.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

