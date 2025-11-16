Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 67,274 LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.12% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,809,000 after purchasing an additional 829,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 503,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 438,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 322,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 316,993 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

