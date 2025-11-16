Mfs Hi Yld (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 28th

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Mfs Hi Yld Stock Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.49 on Friday. Mfs Hi Yld has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Get Mfs Hi Yld alerts:

Mfs Hi Yld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Hi Yld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Hi Yld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.