Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMKT opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.60.

Get Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMKT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.