Sanders Capital LLC Sells 462,564 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,102,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,564 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 5.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 4.74% of HCA Healthcare worth $4,253,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,835,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $480.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

