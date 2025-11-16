Jeremy Hayden Sells 3,150 Shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Hayden sold 3,150 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $25,231.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,285.90. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sight Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SGHT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.47. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
