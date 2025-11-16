Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,788 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,592,000 after purchasing an additional 917,192 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after buying an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,555,424,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

