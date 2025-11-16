Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,905 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5%

AMD stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

