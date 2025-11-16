Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 80,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.