Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 46,541 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Jackson Financial worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

