CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) & MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Head-To-Head Review

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and CryoPort”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $40.43 million 0.15 -$6.19 million N/A N/A CryoPort $243.80 million 1.78 -$114.76 million $1.17 7.41

Profitability

MingZhu Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CryoPort.

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A CryoPort 37.21% -9.79% -5.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and CryoPort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 1 0 0 0 1.00 CryoPort 1 1 8 1 2.82

CryoPort has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.02%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CryoPort is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of CryoPort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CryoPort beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. The company was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

