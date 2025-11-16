Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,656 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

