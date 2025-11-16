Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.