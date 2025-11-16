Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,346 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Conning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

