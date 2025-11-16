Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $355.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $87,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 832,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,833.44. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,835. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

