Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Acuity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Acuity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Acuity by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.74. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $375.67.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,106.16. This trade represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

