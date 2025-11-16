Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of KBR worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KBR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KBR by 15.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

