Cannon Advisors Inc. Sells 13,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cannon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $73.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

