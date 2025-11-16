Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $385.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $336.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,594 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,868,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

