First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.5960, with a volume of 120144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

