Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on ALB
Albemarle Stock Up 0.5%
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -101.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Albemarle by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,239,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.