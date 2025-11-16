Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading 10.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.22. Approximately 297,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 333,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 9.2%

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -3.76.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

