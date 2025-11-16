DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,924,000 after purchasing an additional 932,575 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.3%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

