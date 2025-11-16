Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

