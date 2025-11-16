SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.47 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 675.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. UBS Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.