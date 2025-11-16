Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

