Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,015 shares during the period. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica accounts for approximately 2.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.64% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica worth $66,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth $276,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,931,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 80.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 637,585 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

