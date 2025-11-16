Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 472,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,184,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 702,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 38,129 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

