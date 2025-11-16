Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8%

SPGI stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.60 and a 200-day moving average of $517.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.