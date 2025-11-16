SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 2.04% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW opened at $184.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.55 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

