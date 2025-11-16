Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 199,911 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10,701.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,911 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.