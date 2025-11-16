Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8%

Mastercard stock opened at $545.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.93. The stock has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.