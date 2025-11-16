Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,921 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

