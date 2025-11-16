Pinney & Scofield Inc. Acquires 8,117 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.