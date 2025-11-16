Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,582,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,620 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,454,000 after acquiring an additional 889,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,436,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 595,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 626,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 482,535 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

