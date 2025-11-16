iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

