Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 0.0% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

