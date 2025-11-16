Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

