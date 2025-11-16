Parker Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,373,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 824,735 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 350,832 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,564,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.