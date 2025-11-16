Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ASML by 696.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $980.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

